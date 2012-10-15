* Shale gas reserves could enhance UK energy security
* Government indicates support for shale gas industry
LONDON Oct 15 Britain expects to issue a new
estimate of its shale gas reserves in the Bowland formation in
the north before end-2012, followed by a more comprehensive
figure for the whole of the country in 2013, the energy ministry
said on Monday.
The Bowland formation covers a huge area with potentially
significant reserves, extending beyond current shale gas
drilling locations in Lancashire by companies such as Cuadrilla
Resources to the Isle of Man, north Wales, south Cumbria and the
East Midlands.
"The Bowland Shale estimate will be released by year end," a
spokesman for Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC)
said. "There will be a more comprehensive estimate of UK shale
reserves in 2013," he added.
The estimate is eagerly awaited as substantial recoverable
reserves could enhance Britain's energy security, offset
declining North Sea output and reduce import dependence.
Last week Energy Secretary Edward Davey, who heads the
department, said he hoped to encourage new shale gas exploration
as Chancellor (finance minister) George Osborne considered "a
generous new tax regime" to encourage investment in the energy
source.
The government suspended shale gas extraction last year
after the work triggered two small earthquakes near the coastal
resort of Blackpool, adding to fears about hydraulic fracturing
- a method of drilling through shale deposits to retrieve gas by
injecting liquids and chemicals.
The department has commissioned the British Geological
Survey (BGS) to quantify domestic shale reserves.
The last estimate by BGS put UK onshore shale reserves at
5.3 trillion cubic feet (150 billion cubic metres), which would
be enough to meet its gas consumption for one and a half years.
UK shale gas exploration firm Cuadrilla Resources has put
its figure as high as 200 trillion cubic feet of shale gas
within the Bowland formation spanning Lancashire where it owns
licences.
In the United States, a shale gas boom has resulted in a
sharp rise in natural gas production, leading to a collapse in
domestic prices and the possibility of the U.S. exporting
liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2015.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editingby James Jukwey)