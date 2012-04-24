* UK economy could get 13 billion pound boost
* Smart grid could create 10,000 new jobs
(Adds details, minister's quote in 10th paragraph)
LONDON, April 24 Britain could pump 13 billion
pounds ($21 billion) into its economy and create up to 10,000
jobs by upgrading its power distribution network with smart grid
technology, an Ernst & Young report said on Tuesday.
Smart grid proponents say the technology has the potential
to transform the way electricity is generated, distributed and
consumed just as the Internet transformed the way the world
communicates.
The idea is to create a vast communication network to
maximise efficiency in supply and demand and to cut costs for
homes and businesses - even for those opting for low-carbon
technology such as electric cars or solar power.
A transition to smart grids will require an investment of 23
billion pounds up to 2050, but a business-as-usual approach to
supplying power using conventional technology will cost the
economy 42 billion, Bill Easton, utilities director at Ernst &
Young said.
"In addition to the direct economic benefits, we can also
expect to see wider economic benefits to the UK, providing a
welcome boost to growth, jobs and exports," Easton said.
"These could include close to 10,000 new jobs and exports in
excess of 5 billion (pounds)," he said, adding "overall, the
report paints a compelling case in favour of smart grids".
But the report also identifies challenges such as whether
current or proposed government-backed schemes will deliver
results. It said the adoption of smart grid technology is likely
to be slow, with little investment before 2023.
One of the biggest challenges is to convince consumers that
spending money on new technology now will help them save money
in the future.
Since many people still don't know what a smart grid is,
there is a risk that it will be perceived as something consumers
will have to pay more for in the future but feel like they will
get less, he told a smart grid conference in London.
'MUST BE DONE'
Charles Hendry, UK minister of state for energy and climate
change, stressed the importance of rebuilding the energy network
to secure supply, create jobs and help meet goals to cut
emissions - even during a period of austerity.
"I think the economic pressures are focusing the attention
on ... what has to be done rather than what is nice to do.
Rebuilding our energy infrastructure is a have-to-do," he said.
The UK faces a challenge in managing a future that is
uncertain as to when and where power output from wind and solar
projects will be connected to the grid, he said.
By providing the right information, smart grid technology
can enable network companies to divert power where it is needed
and away from constrained areas.
The government has made plans for every household and
business to be fitted with a smart meter, a system to allow them
to monitor their energy demand, by 2019.
Ernest & Young completed the report on behalf of SmartGrid
GB, an industry body made up of energy suppliers, technology
companies, consumer groups and network operators.
Some of its members include British Telecom, Cable &
Wireless, General Electric, IBM, Scottish Power,
Siemens and Toshiba. The UK government,
energy regulator Ofgem and Consumer Focus are observer members.
Robert McNamara, manager of SmartGrid GB, said the UK cannot
afford to take a 'wait-and-see' approach if it wants to be a
world leader in smart grid technology, given that China, the
United States and others are developing similar systems.
"Failure to deploy a smart grid will hamper development of
clean tech industries and push up domestic electric costs," he
said.
($1 = 0.6205 British pounds)
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Will Hardy and Jane
Baird)