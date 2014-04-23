Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has decided to play international football for Belgium, the country's national team manager Marc Wilmots said on Wednesday.

Born in Belgium to ethnic Albanian parents from Kosovo, Januzaj was eligible to play for a number of countries and had been wooed by national teams including Belgium, Albania, Kosovo and England.

"I have received official confirmation that Adnan Januzaj has made himself available to the Belgium national team for the rest of his career," Wilmots said on his Twitter feed.

Belgium have qualified for the World Cup in Brazil and in a first-round group with Algeria, Russia and South Korea.

