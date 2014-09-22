SOFIA Ludogorets recovered from their loss at Liverpool in their Champions League group-stage debut in midweek by thrashing Litex Lovech 4-1 at home in the Bulgarian league on Sunday.

The Razgrad-based side went in front after 12 minutes when Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho made no mistake with a fine volley after Spanish winger Dani Abalo provided a sublime cross from the left.

Abalo, the Ludogorets scorer in their 2-1 defeat at Anfield, almost doubled the lead when he rattled the post after hammering a curling shot from the edge of the area in the 32nd minute.

Mihail Alexandrov eased the nerves of home fans when he gave Brazilian keeper Vinicius Barrivieira no chance with a brilliantly executed right-foot shot into the far corner in first half added time.

Tunisia striker Younes Hamza made it 3-0 from close range from Junior Caisara's right-wing cross midway through the second half and substitute Wanderson also hit the target with a header in the dying minutes.

Litex netted a late consolation goal with Columbian Danilo Asprilla scoring his third league goal this season seconds before the final whistle.

Ludogorets, who face holders Real Madrid in their Champions League home debut on Oct. 1 in Group B, climbed to third in the standings with 18 points from nine matches, two points behind leaders CSKA Sofia.

