Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2ndL) complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of the extra time during their Champions League final soccer match against Real Madrid at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

NYON Switzerland Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are facing disciplinary action over their behaviour during the Champions League final in Lisbon, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone faces a hearing after he ran on to the pitch and was sent off by the referee near the end of extra time, the European governing body said in a statement.

Real midfielder Xabi Alonso, who could not play in the match because of suspension, has been charged with breaching general principles of conduct, UEFA added.

Simeone said he had been angry because Real's France defender Raphael Varane flicked the ball at him but the Argentine conceded he should not have acted as he did.

"At that point it was pointless for the player to create that situation," said Simeone.

Alonso's charge is understood to relate to his conduct at the edge of the pitch.

Both teams also face charges of "improper conduct of the team" after receiving five or more yellow cards each during Real's 4-1 win, while fans set off fireworks at the Stadium of Light.

UEFA said the disciplinary panel would hear the case on July 17.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Neville Dalton)