Real Madrid's Gareth Bale aknowledges supporters after their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MUNICH Real Madrid's Gareth Bale is fit and ready to play in their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday after missing their 4-0 league win over Osasuna at the weekend with flu, he said on Monday.

Bale had been rested for the league win but is expected to feature in the starting lineup alongside Cristiano Ronaldo who netted twice against Osasuna.

Real are eyeing their 10th European crown and lead 1-0 from the first leg in Madrid last week.

"I feel good. I've had a few days training," Bale told reporters. I'm hoping to play tomorrow and looking forward to it. We are ready to give it 100 percent, our best shot. I don't feel like we've qualified for the final yet."

Real will need all their firepower as the Germans plan an all-out assault to score more than one goal against a team that kept them at bay in the first leg and is extremely dangerous on the counter attack.

"We have a slight advantage from the first leg coming here but that is it," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"We know tomorrow's game is going to be very difficult. We are not that stupid as to think we have already qualified."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)