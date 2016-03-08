Football Soccer - VfL Wolfsburg v K.A.A. Gent - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - VfL Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - 8/3/16 VfL VfL Wolfsburg's Josuha Guilavogui and K.A.A. Gent's Brecht Dejaegere (R) in action REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Football Soccer - VfL Wolfsburg v K.A.A. Gent - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - VfL Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - 8/3/16 VfL Wolfsburg's Andre Schuerrle (R, top) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

WOLFSBURG, Germany A second-half goal from Andre Schuerrle helped VfL Wolfsburg beat Gent 1-0 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time with a 4-2 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Forward Schuerrle, making a rare start, fired the ball in from a Julian Draxler cut-back in the 74th minute to give his side a second straight triumph over the Belgians.

Germany's 2014 World Cup winner has struggled since joining Wolfsburg from Chelsea in a big-money move in 2015 but he was in the right place at the right time against Gent.

"This is a great win for us," Schuerrle told reporters. "I knew my time would come at some point.

"It was a tough match. We wanted to defend well and wait for our chances. In the end the win was deserved."

Both teams were making their debuts in the knockout stages and Wolfsburg's three goals in the first leg gave Dieter Hecking's team a major advantage going into the return match.

Gent tried hard to unsettle the hosts but the German side were resolute in defence and superior all round.

"This is sensational for the club," said Wolfsburg sports director Klaus Allofs. "At the start of the season we never believed we could have such success."

Wolfsburg, who have won their last four Champions League matches and their last two games in the Bundesliga, tried to get an early goal with Schuerrle going desperately close in the opening minutes.

Max Kruse also did well to control a Schuerrle cross before turning and firing narrowly wide as the home team remained in the driving seat.

Gent keeper Matz Sels then parried a right-foot missile from Joshua Guilavogui in the 18th minute.

The visitors made a rare foray forward on the hour as Danijel Milicevic spurned their best chance when his diving header was off target.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)