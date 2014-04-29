Ajax Amsterdam's coach Frank De Boer reacts during their Champions League group H soccer match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files

Ajax Amsterdam coach Frank de Boer will consider an offer to manage Premier League Tottenham Hotspur after Saturday's conclusion of the Dutch season, he said on Tuesday.

"The English club have been talking to Marc Overmars (Ajax Amsterdam’s technical director) about my moving and I’ll be thinking about it after our last league game," De Boer told Dutch NOS television.

"I’m going to talk to them and listen and after that I’ll make my decision."

The 43-year-old De Boer, who led his club to a fourth successive Dutch league title on Sunday, says Spurs are a team that match his ambitions in contrast to French club Monaco, to whom he has also been linked in media reports.

"I’d like to add something to the club so that people would be able to say they see the hand of Frank de Boer at work," he said.

"Liverpool is a good example of that, what Brendan Rodgers has done with the club. Monaco does nothing for me, they’re a club who have arrived."

