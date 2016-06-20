Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
Striker Jamie Vardy is likely to turn down a move to Arsenal and stay at Premier League Champions Leicester City, the north London club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.
British media reported earlier this month that Arsenal, Premier League runners-up last season, had triggered a buy-out clause in the 29-year-old's contract with a bid of around 20 million pounds ($29.2 million).
Vardy, the Premier League's joint second-highest scorer last season with 24 goals, was expected to decide on his future after the Euro 2016 tournament in France, where he is on duty with England, but Wenger indicated the move was now unlikely.
"Jamie Vardy is, at the moment, at Leicester and from what I know, he will stay at Leicester," the Frenchman said in an interview on Chinese television.
Vardy scored his first goal of the Euros when he came off the bench in England's 2-1 win against Wales on Thursday, and is set to make his first start of the tournament against Slovakia on Monday.
($1 = 0.6852 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.