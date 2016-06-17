Football Soccer - Poland v Netherlands - International Friendly - Energa stadium, Gdansk, Poland - 1/6/16 - Poland's goalkeeper Artur Boruc looks on as he sits on the bench before the match. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc has signed a one-year contract extension with Bournemouth that will keep him at Dean Court until June 2017, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old made 32 league appearances during the 2015-16 campaign as Bournemouth finished 16th in their maiden season in the English top flight.

"Artur was excellent for us during last season and we're pleased to keep him on board for the coming Premier League campaign," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website (www.afcb.co.uk).

Earlier this week, Bournemouth also extended the services of fellow goalkeeper Adam Federici, who signed a new three-year deal at the club and is expected to vie for the first-choice position with Boruc.

Boruc is in Poland's squad for the European Championship in France, where they play Ukraine next in their final Group C game on June 21 after beating Northern Ireland 1-0 on Sunday and holding Germany to a goalless draw on Thursday.

