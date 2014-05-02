Cardiff City's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons keeping Cardiff City in the Premier League would be more of a miracle than when he scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the last minute of the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

"Definitely," the manager told reporters on Friday. "But it's possible. That night we showed that in football anything is possible."

The Welsh club, who were only promoted last season, are bottom of the table with two games left and play at Newcastle on Saturday before finishing the campaign at home to second-placed Chelsea.

Cardiff won 2-1 at Newcastle in the FA Cup in January and Solskjaer, who grabbed his famous winning goal for United after they had gone into extra time 1-0 down and scored twice in two minutes, said there was still hope of another great escape.

"We've got to give ourselves something to play for in the last game. A win would give ourselves a chance in front of our fans against Chelsea," said the Norwegian.

Cardiff replaced Sunderland at the bottom of the table last weekend after losing 4-0 to them.

Now they return to the north-east of England, with Solskjaer desperate to reward fans who face another 600-mile (965 kilometres) round trip.

"We understand how much they hurt from a result like we had," he said. "It's not possible to put in words how much we feel for them."

Cardiff have won only one game in the last seven and only three in 16 league matches since Solskjaer replaced Malky Mackay as manager in January.

