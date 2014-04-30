LONDON Wigan Athletic secured a place in the English Championship (second tier) playoffs with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Birmingham City on Tuesday, fuelling their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League.

A third-minute goal from Callum McManaman was enough to wrap up victory and move Wigan up to fifth on 73 points, four clear of playoff-chasing Brighton in seventh, with one game of the season remaining.

The final playoff position will almost certainly be filled by sixth-placed Reading, who host promoted Burnley on Saturday, or Brighton, who are point behind their rivals before their visit to Nottingham Forest also on the last day of the season.

Blackburn Rovers are still mathematically in the race but trail Reading by three points and are seven goals worse off.

Leicester City have already won the title with Burnley finishing runners-up while Derby County and Queens Park Rangers have booked their places in the playoffs.

Tuesday's defeat means Birmingham stay in the relegation zone and need to beat Bolton Wanderers in the final game of the season on Saturday to stand any chance of avoiding the drop.

Charlton Athletic won 3-1 at home to Watford to secure their Championship safety with two goals from Callum Harriott.

STANDINGS P W D L F A PTS

1. Leicester 45 30 9 6 82 43 99

2. Burnley 45 26 14 5 70 35 92

3. Derby 45 25 9 11 83 51 84

4. QPR 45 22 11 12 57 42 77

5. Wigan 45 21 10 14 58 44 73

6. Reading 45 19 13 13 68 54 70

7. Brighton 45 18 15 12 53 39 69

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)