Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep the United States international on Merseyside until 2018, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Howard, 35, joined Everton on loan from Manchester United in 2006 before signing permanently the following year and has gone on to make 343 appearances in total.

He is expected to start for the U.S. at this year's World Cup in Brazil, having played a major role in Everton's push for a Champions League place by keeping 13 clean sheets in 33 league matches after missing one through suspension.

"To have Tim Howard performing as he has been this season, I cannot see past him to choose the best goalkeeper in the league," manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"For him, in such an important year with the World Cup around the corner, to commit his future for the long term is an incredible moment for the dressing room."

Everton are fifth in the standings with 66 points from 34 games, a point behind Arsenal who occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot with four games left.

