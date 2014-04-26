Everton's manager Roberto Martinez reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

SOUTHAMPTON England Everton's young side failed to deal with the mental blow of conceding two own goals, said manager Roberto Martinez after their Champions League qualifying bid was dented by a 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

The quest for a first fourth-place finish in the Premier League since the 2004-05 season got off to the worst possible start on Saturday when Antolin Alcaraz headed into his own net with less than a minute on the clock.

Seamus Coleman doubled Southampton's advantage in similar fashion just after the half-hour mark, sending a jubilant St Mary's crowd into a rendition of 'who needs Rodriguez, we've got your back four', referring to their injured attacker Jay Rodriguez.

It was a setback fifth-placed Everton never recovered from as they slipped to a second defeat in three matches, after going down to Crystal Palace 10 days ago.

"Conceding an own goal so early was a massive blow," Martinez told reporters. "To concede again from such a cheap action, psychologically it did affect our performance.

"We are a very young group, we will learn from today. To concede two goals with 60 minutes to go is long enough for you to get something out of the game but you need to learn not to get frustrated, not to get affected by it.

"It's part of the plan, part of the process. I thought today our start was too hard to overcome and that's something we need to accept and move on."

Defeat left Everton with 69 points and two games remaining, one behind fourth-placed Arsenal and facing a clash against title-chasing Manchester City in their penultimate match of the season next week.

GAME IN HAND

Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Newcastle United on Monday, appear to be in the driving seat to claim the final Champions League place but Martinez said his side are in a strong position to achieve a "remarkable" points tally.

"I always thought to get in the Champions League it was going to take anything between 72 and 75 points so that doesn't change what we need to do," he added.

"Historically it is only once that fourth place went to a team with 76 points over 15 years. Even with 65 or 66 it was enough to get fourth.

"In terms of the points tally if we can reach 72 to 75 points it is a remarkable achievement," said Spaniard Martinez.

Victory for eighth-placed Southampton took them to 52 points, their joint highest tally in a 38-game Premier League season.

"We need to congratulate the players and everybody involved with Southampton," manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"Today we've equalled the maximum number of points that this club has ever achieved in the Premier League. That is an amazing achievement and I'm just really happy for everyone.

"It is also true that we still have two games so why can we not get two victories out of these two games? We have had a fantastic season and we're very pleased with how it has gone."

(Editing by Josh Reich)