LONDON The wheels came off Everton's charge for Champions League qualification as two first-half own goals and a toothless attacking performance condemned them to a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez's side have now lost two of their last three games and, with two matches of their season remaining, are a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand at home to Newcastle United on Monday.

The Merseysiders will also be looking over their shoulders at Tottenham Hotspur, who trail three points behind Everton's tally of 69 points in sixth after Danny Rose's first-half bullet header gave the London side a 1-0 win at 10-man Stoke City.

Two stunning goals lit up games in the relegation battle as Swansea City's Jonjo Shelvey volleyed in from the centre circle in a 4-1 win over struggling Aston Villa, while Fulham were pegged back to 2-2 by visitors Hull City after Ashkan Dejagah scored a fantastic opener as the Londoners took a two-goal lead.

That result meant Fulham, with 31 points, are now a point behind 17th-placed Norwich City, who are one spot above the relegation zone, and four adrift of 16th-placed Villa.

West Bromwich Albion, however, took a huge step towards safety with a nervy 1-0 home win over West Ham United thanks to Saido Berahino's 11th-minute goal that moved them five points clear of danger.

Everton had benefited from three own goals and a penalty in their previous five Premier League matches, but the tables were turned on Saturday when they fell behind in less than a minute when Antolin Alcaraz dived to head into his own net.

Misfortune turned to calamity when Seamus Coleman steered another header past his own goalkeeper Tim Howard after 31 and a poor day at the office was compounded when referee Michael Oliver booked Leon Osman for diving in the second half when TV replays showed he was clearly tripped in the area.

DEFENSIVE DIFFICULTIES

The defeat was a set-back, said Martinez, but not the final nail in Everton's Champions League hopes. "Everything that could have gone wrong defensively, it did and that made it a very difficult game defensively from that point on," the Spaniard told BT Sport.

"From our point of view, it does not change at all. We have had eight wins in 10 games which is a phenomenal result that allows us to go into the last two games (with a chance)...

"We are working towards getting the biggest points tally we can get and then at the end of the season we will see where that takes us." The victory kept Southampton in eighth spot, one place and five points adrift of Manchester United who begin life after the sacking of David Moyes against Norwich later on Saturday with club great Ryan Giggs, the interim coach until the end of the season, looking to spark an improvement at Old Trafford.

At the other end of the table, Fulham fans were singing "we're staying up" after Dejagah curled a superb finish into the top corner and Fernando Amorebieta's header put them 2-0 ahead, but a familiar feeling sunk in as Hull fought back.

Hull's January striker signings Nikica Jelavic and Shane Long both found the net in the final 15 minutes to set up a tense finale with the hosts hanging on for a point.

STUNNING STRIKE

Swansea's clash with relegation battlers Aston Villa had little to recommend it on paper, but Shelvey's stunning strike was a goal of the season contender, a moment of inspiration executed with superb technique.

Wilfried Bony's opener for the hosts had been cancelled out Gabriel Agbonlahor's close range strike before Shelvey took aim.

The midfielder controlled the ball in the centre circle and in one motion sent an arcing volley over rapidly back-tracking keeper Brad Guzan into the top corner before Swansea cruised home with further goals from Pablo Hernandez and a Bony penalty.

Spurs manager Tim Sherwood is widely expected to be replaced at the end of the season but Rose's header, after good work from Emmanuel Adebayor, gave them a 10th away win this season, an impressive haul not bettered by any team in the division.

Tottenham are on track to qualify for the Europa League again with a nine-point cushion over Manchester United, who have two games in hand including Saturday's visit of Norwich.

They were helped on their way by the 52nd-minute sending off of Ryan Shawcross, who showed his studs in an ugly challenge on Rose that drew a second yellow card.

West Brom are effectively a point from safety after holding on to beat West Ham with Berahino's close-range strike. They are five points above third-bottom Fulham and have a much better goal difference.

(Reporting by Toby Davis,; editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)