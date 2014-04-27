Liverpool fans watch their team during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Chelsea's Willian (R) celebrates with team mate Fernando Torres after scoring a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (L) challenges Chelsea's Frank Lampard during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Leaders Liverpool's hopes of winning their first title in 24 years suffered a huge setback on Sunday when their 2-0 defeat at home by second-placed Chelsea blew the Premier League title race wide open.

Under-strength Chelsea cut the gap at the top to two points with two games to play.

The result also boosted the title aspirations of third-placed Manchester City as they can close the gap on the leaders to three points if they beat Crystal Palace in Sunday's late match.

In additional, City will also have a game in hand and have a better goal difference.

A mistake by Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard allowed Senegal international Demba Ba to score in added time at the end of the first half.

Just before the final whistle former Liverpool hero Fernando Torres set up Willian to score the second goal.

That meant an end to Liverpool's run of 11 successive wins and brought their first League defeat since Chelsea beat them in December.

