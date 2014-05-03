LONDON West Ham United made absolutely certain of Premier League safety with a 2-0 win over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday - their third victory over their London rivals this season.

An own goal by Spurs striker Harry Kane and Stewart Downing's free kick put West Ham in control before halftime after Tottenham defender Younes Kaboul was red-carded for bundling over Downing who was racing towards goal.

The Hammers had lost their previous four games and were not mathematically safe but have now reached 40 points with one game, away to Manchester City, left.

Tottenham remain in sixth spot with one match left, although Manchester United, who are six points behind, have three games to play and could still snatch a Europa League place.

The north London club were also beaten 3-0 at home by West Ham in the Premier League and in the League Cup quarter-finals this season.

Later on Saturday Manchester City can move top of the table if they win at fifth-placed Everton.

At the bottom Cardiff City, Fulham and Sunderland are all seeking away wins, at Newcastle United, Stoke and Manchester United respectively as they battle to avoid relegation.

