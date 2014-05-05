Liverpool players react after Crystal Palace score an equalising goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Liverpool blew a 3-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining to draw 3-3 with Crystal Palace in an astonishing Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Monday that almost certainly ended their hopes of a first title for 24 years.

Liverpool were seemingly coasting to victory and a three-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with goals from Joe Allen, Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez.

But Palace stormed back with two goals from Dwight Gayle and one from Damien Delaney to leave Liverpool's title hopes hanging by a thread.

They have 81 points with one match to play while City have 80 points and two games to go plus a nine-goal better goal difference than Liverpool.

City host Aston Villa on Wednesday and West Ham United on Sunday while Liverpool's remaining game is at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

