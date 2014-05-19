England's Frank Lampard shoots at goal during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Moldova at Wembley Stadium in London, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON Frank Lampard will be England's vice-captain at next month's World Cup in Brazil, manager Roy Hodgson said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who has played 103 times for his country and skippered the team six times, was chosen as Steven Gerrard's deputy ahead of striker Wayne Rooney.

"Frank's been the vice-captain all along in Steven's absences, which I think has been twice," Hodgson told the FA website. "He's stepped up quite brilliantly.

"I've always thought that he was going to be a key member of this 23 because of his experience and what he brings to the team apart from pure footballing ability.

"He brings a lot of other things to us in terms of his leadership qualities and characteristics."

England have friendlies against Peru, Ecuador and Honduras before starting their World Cup campaign against Italy on June 14.

They also play Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)