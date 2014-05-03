Manchester City players celebrate after beating Everton in their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Manchester City returned to the Premier League summit for the first time since January with a 3-2 win at Everton on Saturday that left them six points from a second title in three seasons.

Edin Dzeko's double put them in charge at Goodison Park after Sergio Aguero fashioned an equaliser as they recovered from a superb early Ross Barkley goal for the home side.

Romelu Lukaku gave fifth-placed Everton hope with a 65th-minute effort but City hung on to move above Liverpool with a far superior goal difference and two games left.

Both sides have 80 points with Chelsea, who can go top with a win over Norwich City on Sunday, on 78 with two to play.

Liverpool visit Crystal Palace in their penultimate game on Monday before finishing at home to Newcastle United while City host Aston Villa on Wednesday and West Ham United next Sunday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)