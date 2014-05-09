Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be fit for Sunday's Premier League title decider against West Ham United, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.
Argentine Aguero missed the 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday which put City two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with one match remaining.
"The whole squad is fit for the game," Pellegrini told a news conference.
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.