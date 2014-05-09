Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during their FA Cup third round soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northwest England January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be fit for Sunday's Premier League title decider against West Ham United, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

Argentine Aguero missed the 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday which put City two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with one match remaining.

"The whole squad is fit for the game," Pellegrini told a news conference.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)