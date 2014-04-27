Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni watches as the ball goes over the crossbar during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Manchester City took advantage of Liverpool's surprise 2-0 home defeat by Chelsea to move within striking distance of them at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Three points behind the leaders, City have a home game in hand and a goal difference that is eight better than Liverpool's. They are only one point behind second-placed Chelsea, having played a game fewer.

City midfielder Yaya Toure, returning from injury, made the first goal for Edin Dzeko and scored the second before halftime.

Eleventh-placed Palace had won their previous five games to guarantee another year in the Premier League.

(Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)