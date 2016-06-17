Alberto Paloschi will make a swift return to his homeland after Premier League side Swansea City confirmed on Friday that the striker has agreed to join Italian club Atalanta for an undisclosed fee.

Paloschi, who signed for Swansea from Chievo Verona in January, played a role in helping to steer the Welsh side away from relegation, having scored two goals in 10 league appearances.

The 26-year-old joins fellow striker Eder in leaving the Liberty Stadium as manager Francesco Guidolin seeks to overhaul a squad that flirted with the drop to England's second tier last season.

