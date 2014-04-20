Manager Garry Monk feels Swansea City still have work to do before they can feel safe from Premier League relegation despite a 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday that lifted them six points clear of the drop zone.

Wilfried Bony's second goal of the match, from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute, took the Welsh club to 36 points with three games remaining.

"It was a relief to get the three points," interim manager Monk, who took over the reins after Michael Laudrup was fired in February, told reporters after the match.

"Whether it's enough I don't know. But I don't really look at it like that. I just look at it as we've got three more games to go and nine points to play for and we want those nine points.

"We've played a lot better than we did today and got nothing. But right now at this stage of the season it's about getting the job done and whichever way that is, you take it."

Saturday's win took Swansea to 13th in the table ahead of games against Aston Villa and Southampton at home and a final day trip to bottom side Sunderland on May 11.

Monk singled out Ivory Coast striker Bony, who took his season tally in all competitions to 22 goals, for special praise.

"He's been great, Bony. Obviously with Michu having an indifferent season with niggly injuries, Bony has stepped up to the plate and you can't complain at someone who gets 20-plus goals in his first season here," the manager added.

"It's not just that, he's a massive character in our changing room, he works so hard every day, he pushes everyone else. If he doesn't score, he's a strength, he's a presence up front and he can be a handful without scoring goals.

"It's even better when he does add goals to it, so he deserves all the credit. He's been brilliant for us and he can only get better."

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)