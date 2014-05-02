Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood acknowledges the fans after their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia stadium in Stoke on Trent, northern England April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes esults in the last two matches of the season should have no bearing on whether he is retained in the job or sacked.

Ajax manager Frank de Boer said this week that Spurs had approached the Dutch champions about him taking over from Sherwood, who has a contract to the end of the next season.

Tottenham denied any official approach and Sherwood told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham United that he did not know the truth of the story.

"It was a strange situation but that's where we are with it," he said on Friday.

"It's something I've been used to dealing with it, but I'm not going to roll up and die, I'm just going to get on with my job.

"What will happen, who knows? I've got to show my personal pride and professionalism and make sure the lads are prepared to win for this great club.

"We play at West Ham and we play Aston Villa and after that I'll sit down with the chairman and we'll decide what we're going to do moving forward."

Sherwood, who was appointed after Spurs sacked Andre Villas-Boas in December, believes, however, that those two remaining games should not determine his future.

"It should not make a difference," he said. "If we are relying on the last two games to decide the future of this club then it could be decided on a 30-yard shot or a referee's decision.

"The people upstairs will know who they want and the last two games should not make a difference."

Needing to finish in the top six to compete in the Europa League next season, Spurs are in sixth place, three points behind Everton and six in front of Manchester United, who have played one game fewer.

(Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)