LONDON Manchester United's two-goal debutant James Wilson can help bring back the excitement to Old Trafford, interim manager Ryan Giggs said after the 18-year-old shone in a 3-1 Premier League win over Hull City on Tuesday.

Wilson, the latest young talent to come off the United production line, showed razor sharp predatory instincts to score a goal in each half as Giggs's side completed a comfortable victory in their final home match of the season.

Wilson was one of two youngsters making their first United appearances on the night, along with 20-year-old forward Tom Lawrence, and was the leading light in a three-pronged attack with 19-year-old Adnan Januzaj.

The performance of the three youngsters will give beleaguered United supporters hope that better times lie ahead after a nightmare season.

The club, who sacked David Moyes late last month after a disastrous 10-month spell in charge, can finish no higher than sixth and are in danger of missing out on European football for the first time since 1990.

"I said when I took over I wanted to bring excitement back. Some of the forward play from the three young lads was brilliant," Giggs said.

"We got the young lads in to train with us and they never looked out of place. I wanted to freshen things up from Saturday and they never let us down. James Wilson is not just a finisher, his all-round play is very good and he is exciting."

The sight of United's youngsters tearing into Hull on a night when Nemanja Vidic made his final home appearance and Giggs was keeping his cards close to his chest about his own future, added to the impression the club were ushering in a new era.

Vidic, who is leaving for Inter Milan in the close season, ended his eight-year spell at United with a substitute appearance.

"I had so many great times here. It is hard to speak because of the emotions," he stuttered as he stood on the pitch at full-time and addressed the crowd, who chanted his name.

"Most important I would like to thank the players, the manager and all the coaches. Thank you for everything and especially to the fans, you have been fantastic to me all these years."

Vidic was for so long the rock at the heart of defence in United's successful sides, his towering presence and menacing physique proving an immovable object as he picked up five league titles and a Champions League crown.

United great Giggs, meanwhile, was giving away no clues about his own future.

Coming on as a late substitute against Hull, the 40-year-old may have made the last of his 963 appearances for the club.

"My concentration has not changed, I will do my job on and off the pitch and we will see what happens after Sunday," he said. "The fans have kept supporting us and they will carry on supporting us."

