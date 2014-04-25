The trophy of the Euro 2016 is seen before the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying draw in Nice, February 23, 2014. The 53 teams will be split into eight groups of six and one group of five. The top two sides in each group plus the best third-placed team will qualify directly for Euro... REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) - RTX19CW4

PARIS France will play the first match of the 2016 European Championship on June 10 at the Stade de France in Paris and the final will take place in the same stadium a month later, organisers said on Friday.

Twenty-four teams will compete in the tournament, up from 16 previously, and the qualifying campaign starts in September.

France, as the hosts, are guaranteed a spot in the tournament and will play a series of friendly matches against the teams in qualifying Group I.

Euro 2016 matches will take place in 10 cities around France, each of which will host at least four games including a knockout one.

