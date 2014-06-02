LONDON Investigators looking into the votes on where to host the 2018 and 2022 soccer World Cups will finish interviewing witnesses and gathering information by next week, FIFA said on Monday.

They plan to submit a report detailing their findings around six weeks later, added the statement from world soccer's governing body.

There have been calls to re-run the vote for 2022 if corruption allegations surrounding Qatar's winning campaign are proved to be accurate. Britain's Sunday Times newspaper printed what it said was evidence from internal emails showing millions of dollars were paid in bribes to secure the 2022 tournament for Qatar. Qatar strongly denies the allegations.

Russia will hold the 2018 tournament.

