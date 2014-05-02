Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the Champion's League semi-final second leg soccer match against Real Madrid in Munich April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) - RTR3N55R

BERLIN Bayern Munich's Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer signed a contract extension that will keep him at last season's treble winners until 2019, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

Announcing the deal after the end of an emergency general meeting to elect the successor to convicted former club president Uli Hoeness, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the 28-year-old neuer had added three years to his contract.

"Our goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has today extended his contract to 2019," Rummenigge told reporters.

"It is a sign of his wonderful character that he said: 'Bayern forever'," Rummenigge said. "For that I would like to thank Manuel Neuer."

Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in 2011 and has already won the Champions League, two Bundesliga titles and a Club World Cup among other trophies.

The keeper has been first choice for Germany since 2010.

