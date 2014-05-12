Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
BERLIN Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is doubtful for the German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after picking up a knee injury.
Schweinsteiger, who missed much of the season with an ankle problem but has been named in Germany's provisional 30-man squad for next month's World Cup, suffered inflammation in his left knee and will be training alone for a few days.
The player was taken off after 37 minutes of Bayern's Bundesliga season finale on Saturday, a 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.
"He has to reduce training intensity for a few days and will have an individual training programme," Bayern said in a statement on Monday.
Schweinsteiger is hoping to be fit for Germany's pre-World Cup training camp starting on May 21. Coach Joachim Loew has to finalise his 23-man squad by June 2.
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone used to joke that retirement would come on the day of his funeral but in the end it was an American businessman in a suit who quietly ushered Formula One's 86-year-old ringmaster towards the exit.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.