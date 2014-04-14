BERLIN Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp is wary of VfL Wolfsburg's "brutal quality" in attack ahead of their German Cup semi-final showdown on Tuesday.

Klopp said his players should be ready to produce another top performance after beating Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the past seven days if they want to reach May's Cup final in Berlin.

Dortmund beat Real 2-0 in the Champions League second leg, losing 3-2 on aggregate and then crushed champions Bayern 3-0 in Munich on Saturday.

"All our measures against Real worked, all our measures against Bayern also worked. That must now also be the case against Wolfsburg," Klopp told reporters.

"Wolfsburg in attack have brutal quality and this team must be part of the top group of clubs in the Bundesliga."

For Dortmund, beating Wolfsburg at home could mean another matchup against rivals Bayern, who face second-tier Kaiserslautern on Wednesday in the other semi-final.

"In every round so far, we're always thinking of (playing in the final in) Berlin," Klopp said. "Saturday evening on our way back from Munich there was only one subject that was talked about. Who had seen Wolfsburg beat Nuremberg 4-1?"

"Wolfsburg are a top level team and it will be a hard semi-final."

Wolfsburg have won three of their last four league games and have climbed up to fifth in the standings. Their only defeat during that run was against Dortmund on April 5 in the Bundesliga.

They are now out to destroy what most German fans would consider a dream final between Dortmund and Bayern.

"In that (league) game we already showed that we can hurt Dortmund," said Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking. "There are players and officials at Wolfsburg or Kaiserslautern who want to be part of that dream final themselves.

"Now we want to use this chance and do it here. If Dortmund let us get a foot in the door then we will be there. They know they have to be careful.

"Still the last matches by Dortmund have shown to everyone that we are, because of them, the outsiders here."

