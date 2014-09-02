German national soccer player Erik Durm listens during a news conference in St. Martin, northern Italy, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund left back Erik Durm has extended his contract with last season's Bundesliga runners-up by two years to 2019, the club said on Tuesday.

Durm was a World Cup winner with Germany in July following a meteoric improvement last season that resulted in a surprise call-up.

He had joined Dortmund in 2012 but had to wait for his Bundesliga debut until last August.

A string of injuries to starting left back Marcel Schmelzer gave the 22-year-old a lot of playing time last season and the German call-up followed several superb performances in the Champions League.

"Erik is a great young man who is firmly on the ground," said Dortmund Sports Director Michael Zorc in a statement.

"For us it was always clear that given his development we would sign a long-term deal."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)