BERLIN Hanover 96 crowd favourite Mame Diouf, who scored 35 goals in two and a half seasons with the Bundesliga club, will leave when his contract expires next month.

Sports director Dirk Dufner said in a statement that it was a relief that the 26-year-old Senegal international, who joined Hanover in 2012, had made his decision.

"We have, finally, clarity, which is something we had wanted for quite some time," he said on Thursday.

"We just needed a decision from him, even if it was that he would stay, so that we could start implementing our planning for next season."

The quick and powerful striker, who joined from Manchester United, played 71 games for Hanover. He also netted seven times in 11 Europa League games.

The statement added: "We will remember an extraordinary striker who became a crowd favourite in Hanover. We are grateful for his passion and commitment to our club."

