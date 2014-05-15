BERLIN Mainz 05 have appointed Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand on a three-year contract to replace Thomas Tuchel who surprisingly stepped down last week, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 42-year-old Hjulmand, who led Nordsjaelland to the Danish league title in 2012, will be officially presented on Monday.

"Kasper Hjulmand fully fits our coach profile," Mainz 05 sports director Christian Heidel said in a statement.

"He is skilled and meticulous and a supporter of attacking football. He also enjoys a reputation back home of developing young players."

Mainz will play in the Europa League next season after finishing seventh in the Bundesliga.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)