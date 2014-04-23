FC Nuremberg's coach Gertjan Verbeek gestures during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Nuremberg April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Bundesliga strugglers Nuremberg sacked coach Gertjan Verbeek on Wednesday, hoping a late change at the top will help the former champions stave off relegation with just three games remaining in the season.

The 51-year-old Dutchman took over last October but managed just five wins in 22 matches as Nuremberg slumped to 17th place, one point above last-placed Eintracht Braunschweig and one behind Hamburg SV, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Nuremberg's recent form has seen them secure just one victory in their last nine games, losing the other eight.

"We are convinced that we can release something within the team with this decision," Nuremberg sporting director Martin Bader said in a statement. "It was not one that was taken easily."

Youth coach Roger Prinzen has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the season, assisted by former Nuremberg striker Marek Mintal.

Nuremberg still have to play Mainz 05 and Hanover 96 before travelling to third-placed Schalke in the season finale.

