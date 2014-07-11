Southampton's Puel hopeful Austin will play again this season
Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.
ROME AS Roma have signed free agent midfielder Urby Emanuelson on a one-year contract, the club said on Friday.
The former Dutch international left AC Milan, where he won the Serie A title in 2011, at the end of last season.
Emanuelson's contract offers the Champions League qualifiers the chance to extend his stay until June 2016.
Roma, runners-up to Juventus in Serie A last season, also signed former England and Chelsea left back Ashley Cole on a free transfer this week and have completed the loan signing of Turkey midfielder Salih Ucan from Fenerbahce.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Goodson)
Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.
LONDON Wladimir Klitschko told IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeat was "nothing to be scared of" at a packed news conference ahead of their sell-out title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.