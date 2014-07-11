ROME AS Roma have signed free agent midfielder Urby Emanuelson on a one-year contract, the club said on Friday.

The former Dutch international left AC Milan, where he won the Serie A title in 2011, at the end of last season.

Emanuelson's contract offers the Champions League qualifiers the chance to extend his stay until June 2016.

Roma, runners-up to Juventus in Serie A last season, also signed former England and Chelsea left back Ashley Cole on a free transfer this week and have completed the loan signing of Turkey midfielder Salih Ucan from Fenerbahce.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Goodson)