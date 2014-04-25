ROME Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella doubts that Germany forward Mario Gomez will play again this season because of a knee injury, he said on Friday.

"I fear we won’t see Gomez again this season. That’s my feeling anyway, given he’s not even training with the team yet,” Montella told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened Bologna.

“It’s a shame, as we’ve hardly had him available all season.”

Centre-forward Gomez has only played nine times in the league and scored three goals since signing from Bayern Munich last summer after a frustrating campaign dogged by injury.

The 28-year-old has not featured since he left the field clutching his left knee in the second half against Napoli last month.

He had returned to action in February after suffering a partial tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in September that wiped out most of his campaign.

Striker Giuseppe Rossi is also out of the clash with Bologna despite having recovered from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since the first week of January.

The Italy international is fighting to be ready for the World Cup, and should make an appearance for Montella’s side before the season is out, possibly in next weekend’s Italian Cup Final against Napoli.

“Rossi is not available because he’s still not right physically, even if he has recovered from his injury,” added Montella.

“I hope that he’ll be available for the Italian Cup Final, but we’ll have to see if his fitness levels remain as they are or if they improve.”

Fiorentina are in fourth place In Serie A on 58 points, 10 behind third place Napoli and two ahead of Inter Milan with four games to play.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)