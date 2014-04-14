Juventus' Fernando Llorente (C) fights for the ball with Udinese's Danilo Larangeira (L) and Allan Loreiro during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Friuli stadium in Udine April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME - (Reuters) – Two goals in 10 first half minutes from Sebastian Giovinco and Fernando Llorente were enough for Juventus to close in on their third straight Serie A title with a 2-0 stroll at Udinese on Monday.

The win sent them eight points clear at the top of the league on 87 points with five games remaining.

Italy's Giovinco opened the scoring with a sweet curling strike after 16 minutes and fellow World Cup hopeful Llorente of Spain tapped in his 14th of the season following a goalmouth scramble at a corner 10 minutes later.

Udinese stay 14th on 38 points after a flat performance befitting a side that has all but mathematically secured Serie A safety and has little left to play for.

Francesco Guidolin's side are 13 points clear of the drop zone and were playing two years to the day since the tragic death of their player Piermario Morosini, who died after suffering a heart attack and collapsing on the pitch while playing on loan at Livorno.

Defending champions Juventus are eight ahead of second-placed AS Roma, who beat Atalanta 3-1 on Saturday.

Juve have to travel to the Italian capital to face Roma in their penultimate match next month but the title could already be sewn up by then.

Antonio Conte's charges have only lost twice all season in Serie A and have won all 16 of their home games. They next face relegation-threatened Bologna and Sassuolo either side of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Benfica.

Roma meanwhile travel to fourth-placed Fiorentina on Saturday (1900 GMT) before facing in-form AC Milan.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)