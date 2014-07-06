RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's chief media officer Rodrigo Paiva has been banned for three matches and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,200) by FIFA following a halftime bust-up in their last 16 match against Chile in Belo Horizonte on June 28.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee handed Paiva the ban -- with a further one match suspended -- after he was involved in a fracas in the tunnel at the Mineirao stadium.

Chile striker Mauricio Pinilla accused Paiva of punching him in the face, while Paiva admitted slapping him.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and Brazil won the shootout to advance to the quarter-finals.

In a statement issued on Saturday, FIFA said that as he had already missed the match against Colombia on July 4, Paiva would not be able to be involved in Tuesday's semi-final against Germany or either the third-place match on July 12 or the final on July 13.

The Disciplinary Committee imposed the 10,000 Swiss franc fine in accordance with Article 48 of the disciplinary code which stipulates "at least two matches for assaulting (elbowing, punching, kicking etc.) an opponent or a person other than a match official."

($1 = 0.8941 Swiss Francs)

