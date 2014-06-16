Chile's Arturo Vidal (front) heads a ball during a training session in preparation for 2014 World Cup at the Toca da Raposa II training centre in Belo Horizonte June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Chile's all-out attacking style may look rash to outsiders, but the team have serious ambitions after a flying start to the World Cup, midfielder Arturo Vidal said on Monday.

"A lot of people say our offensive form of play makes us a somewhat suicidal team, and yes it's true, but we also came with the aim of trying to be world champions," Vidal, known as "El Rey Arturo" (King Arthur) to Chile fans, told reporters.

Chile beat Australia 3-1 in their opening Group B game, but face a more formidable rival in Spain on Wednesday. The reigning champions will be looking to put their horror start against the Netherlands behind them with a good showing against Chile.

"It's a very difficult match against, for me, the best team in the world. We know each other well," added Vidal.

"Noone expected Holland to beat Spain 5-1. Spain still have what it takes to be world champions again, and versus us they are going to come out with a lot of impetus."

Despite cartilage surgery last month, Vidal played 60 minutes against Australia and hopes to be in the lineup on Wednesday against Spain. Chile have drawn two and lost eight in their last 10 games against the Europeans.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Justin Palmer)