Chile's national soccer team player Johnny Herrera (C) arrives at Hotel Bourbon in Luque, near Asuncion June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

SANTIAGO Goalkeeper Johnny Herrera will be eligible for Chile's World Cup squad after being given a suspended sentence for drink driving rather than a jail term, media reported on Wednesday.

Herrera, a likely reserve for manager Jorge Sampaoli, was given a 150-day suspended sentence, a $740 (438.56 pounds) fine and two year suspension from driving.

He was caught driving over the alcohol limit during Chile's annual independence day celebrations in September 2012 despite an already existing suspension.

The prosecution had pressed for the 33-year-old Universidad de Chile player to receive a two year jail sentence, newspaper La Tercera said.

Herrera had previously been found guilty of killing a 22-year-old woman while he was speeding. He had his driving licence revoked for two years in June 2013 after running over student Macarena Casassus in Santiago in 2009.

Chile have been drawn in Group B with world champions Spain, Australia and the Netherlands for the finals starting in Brazil on June 12.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, editing by Alan Baldwin)