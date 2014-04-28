Spain's coach Vicente del Bosque stands near a row of balls during a training session at Soccer City grounds in Las Rozas, near Madrid March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

BARCELONA Spain launch their bid to retain the World Cup in Brazil with a richly talented squad and the ideal man to keep their feet on the ground as they chase a fourth successive major title - coach Vicente del Bosque.

There is little that can ruffle the 63-year-old, who took charge of La Roja after they won Euro 2008 and led them to victory at the World Cup in South Africa two years later, before they defended their continental crown at Euro 2012.

It was no easy task coping with the expectation generated by the triumph at Euro 2008, when a side coached by the late Luis Aragones won Spain's first major trophy since the 1964 European Championship.

Aragones, who died in February and is regarded as the father of the modern Spain team, got rid of the hierarchy and outsized egos in the team while introducing the brand of quick-passing football that had brought success at Barcelona.

Del Bosque had strong credentials for the job and has been a success while ensuring the players are the protagonists. He rules by conviction and is not swayed by the opinions of fans and the media.

He has never tried to play down his allegiance to Real Madrid where he spent 11 seasons as a technically strong midfielder with good awareness, a player comparable with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets.

Planning for his future, Del Bosque earned his coaching certificate at 27 and, after hanging up his boots, worked in Real's youth academy. He twice stepped in as first-team caretaker coach before landing the top job in 1999.

Del Bosque had the necessary unifying skills - that would later be invaluable for Spain - as he led Real's "Galacticos" to victory in the Champions League in 2002 before being ditched by Florentino Perez the following year for not having the glamour that the president felt necessary.

It was a wound that has yet to heal.

PAINFUL DEFEAT

As Spain coach, Del Bosque has showed his ability to ease tensions, notably at Euro 2012 when he had to heal rifts between the Barca and Real players.

"I am not the kind of coach who likes to shout and scream and force my ideas," Del Bosque has said. "I would rather convince the players. I am only bothered about my work and getting on with people."

At Euro 2012, he showed his determination to stick to his guns over team tactics.

He refused to play a recognised striker in many of the matches despite plenty of criticism, and preferred a link-up player with an eye for goal like Cesc Fabregas.

The pressure over tactics will again be on Del Bosque at the World Cup and the team needs to forget a painful 3-0 defeat by Brazil in the final of last year’s Confederations Cup, which led some critics to claim the world champions were past their best.

Del Bosque has called up Brazil-born striker Diego Costa and has backed captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas after he lost his regular place in the Real side.

Whatever happens at the World Cup, Del Bosque is likely to take the outcome philosophically.

"I feel very fortunate because I am only a coach," he told Spanish daily El Pais recently.

"In my profession I have been able to achieve the unthinkable and I feel proud that, given my passion is football, I have won a World Cup and a European Championship."

