Costa Rica's national team members pray at the start of their training session in Belo Horizonte, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

SAO PAULO Surprise World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica sought inspiration from Pele on Wednesday as they prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.

The Ticos, enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign, spent the afternoon visiting Pele's museum in Santos, hoping that his influence might rub off on them when they face the Dutch in Salvador on Saturday.

The museum opened a few weeks ago and has almost 3,000 objects related to the Brazilian soccer legend, some of them from his personal collection.

Costa Rica have been training at the stadium of Pele's former club Santos since they arrived in Brazil. Each player was also given a Santos kit by the club with his name emblazoned on the back.

"The Santos staff have offered their hospitality and help in every way, lending us their stadium and supplying members of their Under-20 team who to take part in training," said the Costa Rican federation (Fedefutbol) on its website.

"We want to thank Santos for the gift," added the statement. "We have you in our hearts."

