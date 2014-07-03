Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
SAO PAULO Surprise World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica sought inspiration from Pele on Wednesday as they prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.
The Ticos, enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign, spent the afternoon visiting Pele's museum in Santos, hoping that his influence might rub off on them when they face the Dutch in Salvador on Saturday.
The museum opened a few weeks ago and has almost 3,000 objects related to the Brazilian soccer legend, some of them from his personal collection.
Costa Rica have been training at the stadium of Pele's former club Santos since they arrived in Brazil. Each player was also given a Santos kit by the club with his name emblazoned on the back.
"The Santos staff have offered their hospitality and help in every way, lending us their stadium and supplying members of their Under-20 team who to take part in training," said the Costa Rican federation (Fedefutbol) on its website.
"We want to thank Santos for the gift," added the statement. "We have you in our hearts."
(Editing by Brian Homewood)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone used to joke that retirement would come on the day of his funeral but in the end it was an American businessman in a suit who quietly ushered Formula One's 86-year-old ringmaster towards the exit.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.