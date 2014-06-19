SAO PAULO Evergreen Croatia striker Ivica Olic knew it was going to be his day even before Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing of Cameroon.

The 34-year-old, who became his country's oldest scorer at a World Cup when he got the first goal in the Group A game in Manaus, was confident that the result, and his own role in it, would come down to the number 18.

After the goal, an ecstatic Olic ran over to Niko Kovac, but the coach could not hear what he was trying to say amid the din.

"I had joked with him that the game would be on the 18th day (of June), at 18:00, and so the player wearing the number 18 shirt would be the one to score," Olic said in an interview on the FIFA website (www.fifa.com) on Thursday.

It was also listed by FIFA as match number 18 at the Brazil tournament.

"So I went over there to tell him that I had been right."

Olic overtook Kovac's record as Croatia's oldest scorer at a World Cup by 27 days, according to FIFA.

But the VfL Wolfsburg forward nearly did not play at all.

CUT FOOT

According to Croatian media, Olic cut his foot on a piece of glass in his hotel room on the day of the match.

"The glass door in the bathroom smashed, and a piece got stuck in my foot," he told daily 24sata.

"I have to thank the medical staff who reacted quickly. I was lucky, I didn't feel any pain. They convinced me that stitches was the best thing and everything was OK."

Now Olic is focusing on Monday's clash with Mexico in Recife.

With one round of group matches to go, Croatia are third on three points, one point behind Mexico and Brazil.

"We watched the Mexico game yesterday and we know that we are good enough to beat them and to qualify for the next round," Olic said.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Ken Ferris)