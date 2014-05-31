France's Franck Ribery (R) stands next to coach Didier Deschamps before entering the field during their international friendly soccer match against the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

NICE France winger Franck Ribery, who has been suffering from back pains, is expected to be fit a week before Les Bleus's opening World Cup match, coach Didier Deschamps said on Saturday.

Ribery missed last weekend's warm-up game against Norway, which France won 4-0, and will also sit out Sunday's friendly against Paraguay.

"He's been having back problems for several months," Deschamps told a news conference.

"Our goal is that he feels better than the previous weeks and that he is available for the Jamaica game (on June 8)."

France play their last warm-up game against Jamaica in Lille on June 8. They open their World Cup campaign with a Group E match against Honduras on June 15, before taking on Ecuador and Switzerland.

Asked if the Bayern Munich winger could miss the World Cup finals, Deschamps replied: "I don't want to think about it today.

"We are doing everything so that he can come back. He is confident. If there is a problem, we will have time to find a solution."

Deschamps has already named his 23-man squad for the World Cup finals and has six players on stand-by, who left the training camp last weekend.

