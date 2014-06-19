SANTO ANDRE Brazil Germany defender Mats Hummels has resumed light training despite a severely bruised thigh but remains doubtful for Saturday's Group G match against Ghana, a team spokesman said.

"He is able to do training sessions on an exercise bike but there is still no reliable forecast about whether Mats will be able to play on Saturday," Jens Grittner told a news conference on Thursday.

Hummels anchored Germany's defence against Portugal and also scored in the crushing 4-0 win. He suffered the severe bruise in his right thigh in the 73rd minute after a mid-air collision with Eder and had to be helped off the pitch.

Hummels posted a message on his Facebook page saying the injury "doesn't appear to be anything dramatic" and added that there was a chance he could be ready for Ghana.

"I'm now spending my time in treatment and rehabilitation training to get fit again for the Ghana match," he wrote. "There is definitely a chance of that happening."

If Hummels does not play, right back Jerome Boateng would likely move into central defence with Per Mertesacker and Shkodran Mustafi could start at right back. Mustafi replaced Hummels for the final 20 minutes on Monday.

Boateng was also injured in the Portugal match, suffering partially torn ligaments in his right thumb after falling in the first half. He has been wearing a protective splint in training and will have to use it for the next six weeks.

Hummels and Boateng were instrumental in Germany's victory over Portugal and would be difficult to replace. Germany have plenty of midfielders but are short on defenders.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)