Germany's Thomas Mueller (C) smiles next to teammates and coach Joachim Loew (2nd from L) during a practice session at Castelo stadium in Fortaleza, June 20, 2014. Germany will play Ghana on June 21. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

FORTALEZA Brazil Germany emerged from their World Cup match against Ghana with a hard-earned point, a couple of injuries and a bit of thinking to do before their final Group G game against the United States in Recife on Thursday.

Leading goalscorer Thomas Mueller ended the 2-2 draw flat on his back, blood gushing from a cut over his right eye following a clash of heads with Ghana central defender John Boye.

Mueller needed five stitches but coach Joachim Loew said he should be fine to face the Americans.

More worrying for Loew is an injury to right back Jerome Boateng, who was replaced midway through Saturday's enthralling contest at Fortaleza's Castelao arena.

"He got hit on the hip and then the muscle was overstretched during a sprint so we substituted him because he wouldn't have been able to play any longer," Loew told reporters.

"I just hope he's not pulled that muscle and that over the next two days he'll be able to train."

Boateng was replaced by Shkodran Mustafi, a talented but inexperienced defender who was blamed for Ghana's equaliser. He made his debut for Germany only last month and has just three caps.

Loew is likely to spend much of the next few days looking at where Germany went wrong against the Africans. He will be under pressure to put captain Philipp Lahm in the back four instead of in the uncustomary role as holding midfielder, where he has struggled at the World Cup.

Boateng missed training on Sunday and Sami Khedira is undergoing treatment for a knee injury. Mueller, however, returned to practice.

Germany, who often struggle in the second match of big tournaments, squandered a 1-0 lead to trail 2-1 before veteran striker Miroslav Klose came off the bench to score the equaliser.

The Germans had 59 percent of the possession on a hot, humid afternoon in north-eastern Brazil but the Ghanaians often looked sharper in and around the box.

Akwasi Appiah's side had 20 shots on goal to Germany's 11 and 10 on target to Germany's six.

Ghana's Andre Ayew is 23 centimetres shorter than Per Mertesacker but outjumped the German centre back and a flat-footed Mustafi to head home his side's equaliser, and a sloppy misplaced pass from Lahm led to Ghana's second.

"We let Ghana back into the game through mistakes," German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. "We gifted them goals. You can't allow that in the World Cup.

"The result against Portugal was too beautiful," he said, referring to Germany's 4-0 demolition of the Portuguese in their opening match. "We've got our feet back on the ground now."

Germany lead Group G ahead of Sunday's clash between Portugal and the United States but will need at least a point from their final match to guarantee a place in the second round for the 16th consecutive World Cup.

(Additional reporting By Erik Kirschbaum in Santo Andre, editing by Ed Osmond)