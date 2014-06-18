Ghana's Michael Essien (R) reacts after they conceded a goal to John Brooks of the U.S. (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

SALVADOR Brazil Michael Essien’s woes with Ghana look to have no end after the midfielder missed training on Wednesday with a toe injury that threatens his participation in their next game against Germany.

Essien, who has suffered two serious injuries in the past on national team duty and missed out on the 2010 World Cup, picked up the injury in the 2-1 loss to the U.S. on Monday after coming on as a second-half substitute, the Ghana Football Association said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury playing for Ghana in 2008 and was out for six months at the height of his career at Chelsea.

He suffered a second serious knee injury at the 2010 African Nations Cup finals, missing the World Cup in South Africa that year, and retired from internationals until coming out of his self-imposed exile last year.

After losing their opening Group G game, Ghana need points against Germany in Fortaleza on Saturday.

