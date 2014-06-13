All eyes on Stuttgart as Sharapova poised for return
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
NATAL Brazil Mexico and Cameroon were goalless at halftime in their World Cup opener on Friday after two Giovani Dos Santos efforts were controversially disallowed for offside on a rain-soaked pitch.
The Mexicans, cheered on by thousands of fans, dominated possession in the Group A match and created a number of chances on the slick pitch as they attacked down the wings.
Dos Santos twice had the ball in the net, the first a volley and the second a header off a corner kick. Samuel Eto'o came close for Cameroon, with a shot that just went wide.
Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former world number one Ilie Nastase "racist" and applauded the International Tennis Federation for launching a probe into the remarks.