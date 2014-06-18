Teams for Wednesday's 2014 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Netherlands at the Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre.
Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson, 3-Jason Davidson, 19-Ryan McGowan; 23-Mark Bresciano, 15-Mile Jedinak, 17-Matt McKay; 11-Tommy Oar, 7-Mathew Leckie, 4-Tim Cahill
Substitutes: 2-Ivan Franjic, 5-Mark Milligan, 8-Bailey Wright, 9-Adam Taggart, 10-Ben Halloran, 12-Mitchell Langerak, 13-Oliver Bozanic, 14-James Troisi, 16-James Holland, 18-Eugene Galekovic, 20-Dario Vidosic, 21-Massimo Luongo
Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 2-Ron Vlaar, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 5-Daley Blind; 6-Nigel de Jong, 7-Daryl Janmaat, 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 11-Arjen Robben, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 9-Robin van Persie
Substitutes: 12-Paul Verhaegh, 13-Joel Veltman, 14-Terence Kongolo, 15-Dirk Kuyt, 16-Jordy Clasie, 17-Jeremain Lens, 18-Leroy Fer, 19-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 20-Georginio Wijnaldum, 21-Memphis Depay, 22-Michel Vorm, 23-Tim Krul
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria)
(Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey)